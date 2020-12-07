State Street Corp Acquires 47,505 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $47,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Communities by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. 140166 initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $43.05 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.