Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $325,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,186 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 96,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

