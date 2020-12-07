Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 9,047 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $139,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

