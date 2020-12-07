ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.