Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ajo LP’s 4th Largest Position

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 315,135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $172,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average is $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

