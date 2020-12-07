US Bancorp DE Sells 2,452 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Concho Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

