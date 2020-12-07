Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after purchasing an additional 396,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,736,892,000 after buying an additional 916,501 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

