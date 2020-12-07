State Street Corp Buys 5,643 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.04% of Appian worth $47,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Appian by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Appian by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Appian by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $941,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $941,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,883 shares of company stock valued at $45,795,692 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN stock opened at $151.22 on Monday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $216.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

