MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $333,876.20 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $333,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $435,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $185,926.50.

On Monday, October 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68.

On Thursday, October 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $400,200.00.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

