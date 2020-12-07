Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $313,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,780,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,106,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,488,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.