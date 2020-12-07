Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $313,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,780,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.86 and a beta of 0.36.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,106,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,488,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
