MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,396,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $47,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 237,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 555,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 106,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,875 shares of company stock worth $9,148,905 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $48.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

