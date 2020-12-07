State Street Corp Has $48.28 Million Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $48,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

