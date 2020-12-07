SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,811,000 after buying an additional 137,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after acquiring an additional 230,609 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,845,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.