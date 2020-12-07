SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $90.76 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $104.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,366.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,303 shares of company stock worth $796,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.