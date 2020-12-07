SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,296 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

NYSE:RLI opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $105.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

