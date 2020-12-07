SG Americas Securities LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Conn’s worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

CONN opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $20.62.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

