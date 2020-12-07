SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,432 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 279,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

