SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $119.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.