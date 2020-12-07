World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,515 shares of company stock worth $835,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

