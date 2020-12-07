SG Americas Securities LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

