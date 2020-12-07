SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 754,951 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 331,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $7,506,077.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,119,598 shares of company stock worth $47,489,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.