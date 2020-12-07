Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 134.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $31.44 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

