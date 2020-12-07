SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 136.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $79.66 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

