1,250 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,540 shares of company stock worth $7,436,401. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a PEG ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

