SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

