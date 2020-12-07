The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

