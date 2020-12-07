The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 933 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 68.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.16. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.