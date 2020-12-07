The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.