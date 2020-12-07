The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 222,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of WD stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $474,834.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 165,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,031.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,454 shares of company stock worth $2,863,302. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.