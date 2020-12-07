Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.55.

SNOW stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.08. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $4,066,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $2,635,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $2,761,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

