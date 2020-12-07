The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rambus were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,738 shares of company stock worth $583,342. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $17.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

