Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

