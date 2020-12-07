The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

