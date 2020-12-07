Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Upwork were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Upwork by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,281 shares of company stock worth $5,026,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

