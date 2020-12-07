The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

