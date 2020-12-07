The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $976,000 Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $196,640,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after buying an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,041,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion and a PE ratio of -47.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

