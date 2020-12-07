The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Fitbit worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fitbit during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fitbit by 335.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.73. Fitbit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

