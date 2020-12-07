Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Snowflake stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

