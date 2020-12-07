4,608 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

