Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 973,424 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 147,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 2.04. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

