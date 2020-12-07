Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,372,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KOP opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $611.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

