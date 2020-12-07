Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Power Integrations by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of POWI opened at $75.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $76.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

