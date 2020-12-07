Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $880,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SunCoke Energy worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 82.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 120.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of SXC opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $429.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

