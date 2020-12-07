Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $952,000 Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myers Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 71.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $641.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Myers Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

