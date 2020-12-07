Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,036 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in International Seaways by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $513.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.