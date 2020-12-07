PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.