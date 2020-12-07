Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTRK. B. Riley began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

