Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $889,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Caleres by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Caleres by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $13.41 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $508.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

