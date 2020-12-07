Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,968 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cannae by 2,208.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

