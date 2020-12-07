Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,116 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Meridian Bioscience worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,216 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

